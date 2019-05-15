A-League newcomer Macarthur FC unveiled

Macarthur FC has been unveiled as the A-League's 12th club, and will feature in Australia's top flight in the 2020-2021 season.

The western Sydney based club will wear black, gold and white and will play at Campbeltown Stadium, with the club's training facility to be based at the new Centre of Excellence in Campbeltown, which is currently under construction.

The club has snapped up former Matildas manager Ante Milicic, who will take the reigns of the new franchise for its inaugural season.

The trio of black, gold and white was chosen to reflect the eclectic and diverse nature of the area, something the club hopes to champion with Macarthur FC.

"Like the club, [they] are authentically fun, tribal, proud, hardworking and inclusive," the club said.

"Ochre is included to represent one of the traditional colours for the local Dharawal Aboriginal people on whose land the Macarthur region sits.

"The logo includes a bull, which is demonstrative of the club’s physical power as well as a tilt to history when a runaway herd of cattle was discovered in the region in 1795, and three stars of the Southern Cross to symbolise football’s links with the grassroots football community, the National Premier League and the A-League."

Macarthur FC is expected to begin announcing player recruits later this year.