Kerley somehow managed to reach the line first, surging quickest to the line in an intensely tight clowing few metres and claimed the title many predicted he would, albeit by a much closer margin than was expected.

The former 400m runner is the first American to win the blue rabband event on home turf, with the championships in Oregon the first to be held in the United States.

Kerley was up against three compatriots a final that was missing Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs – the Italian pulled out of his semi-final through injury earlier in the session – and while Christian Coleman got the best start of them all from the outside lane seven, he was caught quickly by Trayvon Bromell next to him in lane eight.

Bromell's acceleration looked to be carrying him all the way, but Kerley and the fourth of the Americans, Marvin Bracy, began to push around the halfway mark, somehow clawing back Bromell's blistering lead step by step.

Bracy looked to be the winner barely metres from the line, but Kerley somehow found an extra bit of grit to take it in his final strides, much to the delight of the partisan crowd, which roared its approval.

Kerley's time was 0.02sec ahead of Bracy, who claimed silver, and Bromell had to settle for bronze, with the timers having to take to 1000ths of a second to split him and Bracy, who were both given the same time of 9.88sec. Coleman finished sixth in 10.01sec.

For Kerley, the result is one better than the silver he claimed at the Olympic Games in Tokyo last year, and marks the highest point yet of the 27-year-old's career.

The win marked Team USA's second gold of the day, with Chase Ealey also claiming victory in the women's shot put. Other highlights on Day 2 included a sensational women's 100,00m final, which was won by Ethiopian Letesenbet Gidey, who finally claimed her first a world title having already set the world record at the distance.

China's Wang Jianan also provided another magic moment when he won the men's long jump final, beating Olympic champion Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece by four centimetre to leap from sixth place to first with a dramatic final jump.

Australia saw success in qualifying events, with Eleanor Patterson and Nicola Olyslagers making it into the women's high jump final. Stewart McSweyn and Georgia Griffiths also qualified for their finals in the men's and women's 1500m respectively.

