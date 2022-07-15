Starc withdraws from Oregon 22

Starc, the younger brother of Australian cricket star Mitchell, had been scheduled to compete on the opening day of the championships, before taking the decision to sit out of competition in order to focus on the Commonwealth Games in August.

The fifth-placed Tokyo Olympian cited an ongoing foot injury when announcing his decision.

“I am extremely disappointed not to be competing in Oregon this weekend," Starc said. "The World Athletics Championships is one of the most exciting competitions we have as track and field athletes, and when going into these competitions, I always strive to be in peak shape.

“While I have been progressing in my preparations, I have chosen to give myself every opportunity possible to defend my gold medal in Birmingham in front of my family and friends.”

Athletics Australia General Manager, High Performance Andrew Faichney said he understands Starc's decision.

“We’re disappointed for Brandon, but support him in his decision to focus his efforts on the Commonwealth Games," Faichney said. "With a bit more time behind him, we have no doubt that he’ll be ready to do something special in Birmingham.

"We wish him all the very best in these final weeks, and look forward to him rejoining us for competition in the UK."

Starc joins 200m runner Riley day in withdrawing from the competition, as both athletes prepare for the Commonwealth games.

- with Sascha Ryner, Athletic Australia