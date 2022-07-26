The 62-strong team made a lasting impression in Oregon, USA, with several inspiring performances that saw Australia place sixth out of 198 countries on the medal tally – the highest placing for the country at a World Athletics Championships.

It wasn’t just the medal performances that captured the attention of the Australian public, but a suite of achievements which included 11 top-8 finishes, 21 top-16 placings, two national records, nine personal bests and 30 season best performances across 10 days of competition.

“The last 10 days has been incredibly inspiring and gives us a glimpse as to what’s ahead for our team as we begin the journey towards the Paris Olympic Games, which begins in two years today” Athletics Australia General Manager, High Performance Andrew Faichney said. “Our Tokyo Olympic team was young but that team was our second most successful ever at the Olympics.

"This week, we have seen that success build further with some stunning results and we know there is so much more ahead for many of these athletes.

“We’ve never placed as high as we did this week at a World Athletics Championships, and what’s most impressive about this is the fact that so many of our athletes haven’t had as much access to international competition since the pandemic began.

“They’ve proved they can be competitive on the world stage, with 11 top-8 performances, and 40 of our athletes also placed above their ranking or seeding during this world championships.

“While we have the Commonwealth Games ahead, another important major championships, this week’s results excite us. The next step of our journey begins today.

"We know there will be many more milestones for these athletes before we get to the Paris Olympics, including the World Athletics Championships in Budapest next year, but I’m eager to see what lies ahead for this team.”

Some of the highlights for the Australian team included Kelsey-Lee Barber becoming the first athlete to successfully defend her gold medal in the Women’s Javelin, Eleanor Patterson claiming Australia’s first ever crown in the Women’s High Jump as well as Nina Kennedy soaring to new heights for an Australian at a World Athletics Championships to clinch the bronze medal.

Hayward Field also delivered a series of other historic performances including Matt Denny throwing further than any Australian at the event (66.98m), while race walkers Jemima Montag and Rhydian Cowley both performed brilliantly, with Montag placing a fantastic fourth in the Women’s 20km event and Cowley becoming an Australian record holder for the first time in the inaugural Men’s 35km event.

Track star Peter Bol also had the nation behind him as he became the first Australian to race the 800m final at the global meet, while long jumper Brooke Buschkuehl and decathlete Cedric Dubler also finished higher than anyone has before them at a World Athletics Championships with a fifth and eighth place respectively.

“Australia’s performances at the World Athletics Championships also captured the hearts and minds of Australians in a different way than ever before and we look forward to seeing that enthusiasm for our team continue throughout the Commonwealth Games and right through to our domestic season at home," Athletics Australia CEO Peter Bromley said. “As Andrew said, there is so much more to come, and we want to encourage the Australian public to join us on our road to the Paris Games and beyond. It’s going to be brilliant.”