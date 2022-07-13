Zambia makes history with epic win over Senegal July 13, 2022 23:37 9:02 min Zambia qualified for a first ever Women's World Cup with a 1-1 (4-2) penalty shootout win over Senegal in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals. WATCH WAFCON 2022 LIVE on beIN SPORTS | Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT News Football Senegal Zambia 2022 Women's AFCON -Latest Videos 5:17 min Slick Morocco through to final four 9:02 min Zambia makes history with epic win over Senegal 0:30 min Rooney lauds Suarez but plays down links 0:30 min Chelsea signs Raheem Sterling from Manchester City 5:28 min Texas rivalry win sees Austin go top in the West 0:36 min Rooney confirmed as D.C. United's new coach 0:25 min Klopp sees positives after loss to Man Utd 2:16 min Pogba opens up on Manchester United struggles 3:04 min Thiem ends 426-day winless stretch 0:55 min Lewandowski reports for Bayern fitness test