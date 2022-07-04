Moroccan star shines at WAFCON opening ceremony July 4, 2022 08:28 8:54 min Perched atop a stunning traditional Zellige, Moroccan music star Manal Benchlika took centre stage to launch the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations, in Rabat, Morocco. WATCH the 2022 WAFCON LIVE on beIN SPORTS | Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT News Football 2022 Women's AFCON -Latest Videos 8:54 min Moroccan star shines at WAFCON opening ceremony 4:38 min San Jose Earthquakes v Chicago Fire 4:58 min MLS: Nashville SC v Portland TImbers 3:46 min Senegal starts WAFCON with a win 4:15 min WAFCON 22: Morocco v Burkina Faso 6:04 min Houij makes WAFCON history as Tunisia rolls Togo 1:30 min Djokovic survives 'very tough' battle 1:30 min Terrific Tunisian Jabeur targets Wimbledon title 1:30 min Sinner labels Alcaraz triumph one of his best 0:42 min Nice president happy to see Galtier move to PSG