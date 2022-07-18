Host nation Morocco through to first ever WAFCON final July 19, 2022 01:38 10:04 min In front of a record Women's Africa Cup of Nations crowd, host nation Morocco defeated Nigeria 1-1 (5-4 on penalties) to advance to its first ever final, where it will meet South Africa. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Football Nigeria Morocco 2022 Women's AFCON -Latest Videos 4:55 min Faith Kipyegon storms to gold in 1500m final 10:04 min Host nation Morocco through to first WAFCON final 6:32 min South Africa marches on after late VAR drama 1:29 min Ten Hag holds firm as United looks to keep Ronaldo 0:44 min Evergreen Ibrahimovic extends AC Milan deal 2:02 min Shot put star Crouser wins gold in Oregon 4:27 min Holloway retains gold in insane hurdles final 1:14 min Jamaica's Fraser-Pryce wins gold in 100m final 5:22 min Bale enjoys winning debut as LAFC beats Nashville 5:00 min 2. Bundesliga: Hansa Rostock v Heidenheim