The 'Best XI' not going to Qatar November 17, 2022 06:01 2:41 min It may be the biggest tournament in the world, but several of football's best won't be at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. News Football Mohamed Salah Erling Haaland 2022 FIFA World Cup -Latest Videos 0:31 min Djokovic relieved to have Visa ban overturned 0:32 min Maddison promises 'moments of magic' for England 0:55 min Mooy tips Socceroos France upset 0:52 min Rodri says World Cup field wide open 1:02 min Baccus hopes to be the difference for Socceroos 2:41 min The 'Best XI' not going to Qatar 1:04 min Ronaldo ruled out of World Cup warm-up match 1:50 min Krygios fired up by crowd in doubles win 1:31 min Ronaldo admits he was 'close' to joining Man City 4:45 min Special K's put on a show in comeback win