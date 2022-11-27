Niclas Fullkrug came off the bench to salvage what could prove to be a vital point for Germany.

Spain substitute Alvaro Morata opened the scoring in the 62nd minute of the clash between the European heavyweights in Doha when he latched onto a low Jordi Alba cross to direct the ball past Manuel Neuer at the near post.

However, Fullkrug ensured Germany avoided back-to-back defeats – after it was stunned by Japan in its tournament opener – equalising with a fine strike on 83 minutes.

The draw maintained Spain's position on top of the group, before it faces Japan, with Germany needing to beat Costa Rica to have any hope of advancing.