Group E rival Germany suffered a shock 2-1 loss to Japan earlier in the day, but Spain did not look under any threat after Dani Olmo gave it an 11th-minute lead.

That was La Roja's 100th World Cup goal and another two followed inside the opening 31 minutes through Marco Asensio's strike and a Ferran Torres penalty.

Torres doubled his tally early in the second half and Gavi then steered in a delightful volley, before substitutes Carlos Soler and Alvaro Morata added two more late on.