Goalkeeper Mathew Ryan will captain the side in Qatar at what will be his third World Cup, with Mathew Leckie the other player in the squad selected to represent Australia at a World Cup for the third time.

Sainsbury's fellow veterans, Tom Rogic and Adam Taggart, were also overlooked.

This year’s tournament will be the second World Cup for Aziz Behich, Milos Degenek, Jackson Irvine, Jamie MacLaren, Aaron Mooy and Bailey Wright, with seventeen players selected in a FIFA World Cup squad for the first time.

“It’s been a unique and difficult qualification campaign and we now arrive in Qatar with an exciting squad which will do everything to make Australia proud on the world stage,” Arnold said. “Over the past four years, 32 players have made their debut for the national team.

"I want to thank every player who has helped the team over this journey. We have called upon 68 players during the qualifying campaign and every one of them has played a part in getting us here.

“The make-up of our team reflects Australia’s multicultural landscape. Our boys come from all over the world, they all have different journeys, but we are united by one jersey,” Arnold expressed.

After securing qualification for the fifth consecutive World Cup, sixth appearance in total, the Socceroos will be looking to progress through the group stages for the first time since 2006.

The squad features nine members of the Tokyo 2020 Olyroos’ squad in Nathaniel Atkinson, Keanu Baccus, Thomas Deng, Cameron Devlin, Joel King, Riley McGree, Kye Rowles, Harry Souttar and Mitchell Duke as the overage player.

“We have worked hard to give younger players an opportunity over the campaign, to expose them to international football, to test them against the best and I’m thrilled with the development and maturity of this group who now get a chance on the biggest stage possible,” Arnold said.

The Socceroos kick off their World Cup Qatar campaign against defending champion France at Al Janoub Stadium on Wednesday, 23 November at 6am AEDT.