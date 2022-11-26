Ryan reflects on Socceroos sacrifices November 26, 2022 17:43 3:18 min On a night he moved to second - along with Mat Leckie - on all-time World Cup appearances for the Socceroos with eight, Mat Ryan reflected on the significance of the 1-0 win over Tunisia. WATCH every match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE and FREE on SBS and SBS On Demand https://www.beinsports.com/au/2022-fifa-world-cup/video/duke-header-lifts-socceroos-to-famous-win-ove/1994088 Interviews Football Group D Socceroos Mat Ryan 2022 FIFA World Cup -Latest Videos 0:31 min Xavi backing Messi to lead Argentina to glory 2:14 min The teams that have most impressed Neville so far 2:01 min 2022 FIFA World Cup: Poland v Saudi Arabia 5:11 min Josh Mansour stops in for the Early Kick-Off 1:54 min Solid Souttar says 'job not done yet' 4:29 min Socceroos hero Duke explains his goal celebration 3:18 min Ryan reflects on Socceroos sacrifices 2:01 min Lewandowski breaks World Cup drought in vital win 2:00 min 2022 FIFA World Cup: Tunisia v Australia 2:00 min Duke header lifts Socceroos to epic win