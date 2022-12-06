Portugal v Switzerland December 6, 2022 09:09 2:30 min 2022 FIFA World Cup: Portugal v Switzerland Highlights Switzerland Portugal Football World Cup 2022 FIFA World Cup -Latest Videos 0:36 min No regrets from Kuol over late miss against Argent 2:30 min Ramos nets hat-trick as Portugal rolls Switzerland 2:21 min 2022 FIFA World Cup: Morocco v Spain 0:28 min PSG president sets sights on Bellingham 2:21 min Bounou the hero as Morocco dumps out Spain 1:06 min Mbappe misses France training session 0:30 min England sacks coach Eddie Jones 2:30 min 2022 FIFA World Cup: Portugal v Switzerland 2:15 min Southgate challenges England squad to make history 2:14 min Brazil batters South Korea to reach quarter-finals