The Oranje had produced a lacklustre performance in their first World Cup match since the 2014 tournament in Brazil, but secured all three points.

With just six minutes of regulation time left on the clock, Gakpo raced into the box and rose in front of Edouard Mendy to meet Frenkie de Jong's cross with a header to break the deadlock.

Louis van Gaal’s side was not convincing, but it had a second goal deep into stoppage time when Klaassen slotted home right at the end of a disappointing Group A contest.