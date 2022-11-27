Iran fans taunt Gareth Bale November 27, 2022 19:03 1:44 min 'Where is Bale'? That was the question being asked by Iran fans after their side's memorable 2-0 win over Gareth Bale's Wales. WATCH every match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE and FREE on SBS and SBS On Demand News Wales Iran Gareth Bale 2022 FIFA World Cup Football -Latest Videos 2:34 min 2022 FIFA World Cup: Croatia v Canada 1:30 min Messi reportedly close to Inter Miami deal 1:44 min Iran fans taunt Gareth Bale 2:34 min Croatia hits form to eliminate gallant Canada 0:30 min Rashford hails 'unbelievable' Ronaldo opportunity 6:07 min Canada beats Australia in Davis Cup final 2:00 min 2022 FIFA World Cup: Belgium v Morocco 2:00 min Sabiri, Aboukhlal lift Morocco to famous Cup win 1:48 min Why isn't more respect put on Mbappe's name? 2:00 min 2022 FIFA World Cup: Japan v Costa Rica