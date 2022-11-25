England's winless record against the USA at the World Cup extended to three matches after the result at Al Bayt Stadium.

Gareth Southgate's side would have become the first nation to book a spot in the knockout stage with a victory but failed to impress, with the USA more than holding its own.

Christian Pulisic came the closest to deciding the match when he had an effort strike the crossbar in the first half, while England only tested Matt Turner on a single occasion.

Neither side managed to muster much of a threat in the second half, with both forced to settle for a point and having work to do in the final group match.

12 - Tonight was England's 12th goalless draw at the World Cup; the most of any team in the tournament's history. Grind. pic.twitter.com/r3ZcdsWJfg — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 25, 2022

Opportunities were limited in the early exchanges, Harry Kane seeing an effort deflected wide after fine build-up play from the Three Lions, while Weston McKennie blazed over the bar after finding space in the England box.

The USA put itself on the front foot as the game progressed, Pulisic coming closest to breaking the deadlock with a fierce drive from outside the area that rattled against the crossbar.

However, England finished the half with its best chance, Mason Mount forcing a low diving save from Turner.

The USA was the better side in the second half, though it was unable to create opportunities to truly test Jordan Pickford, with England equally impotent in attack.

The result leaves Group B delicately poised heading into the final round of fixtures, with England's display a far cry from its prolific showing against Iran, which defeated Wales 2-0 to go second in the standings.