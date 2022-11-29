Victory sets up a last-16 clash with Group A runner-up Senegal on Monday (AEDT) for England, while Wales crashed out in Qatar without a win for the first time in a major tournament.

Foden started at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium after being left out of the goalless draw with the United States on Friday and won the free-kick for Rashford to break the deadlock in the 50th minute.

Manchester City star Foden extended the lead just a minute later before Rashford doubled his account to eliminate an uninspiring Wales from Group B, in which the USA beat Iran to progress as runners-up.

Rashford spurned a glorious ninth-minute opportunity after being denied by the onrushing Danny Ward, who replaced the suspended Wayne Hennessey.

England continued to dominate possession without testing Ward often as Foden blasted over on the turn, while Joe Allen angled a rare Wales chance off target before the break.

A masterful Foden drive ended with an England free-kick in an inviting position before Rashford whipped into the top-right corner to beat an unsighted Ward.

Harry Kane drilled across the area from the right soon after for Foden to convert at the back post, before Jordan Pickford parried from Kieffer Moore to keep Wales at bay.

Ward was again beaten with somewhat ease as Rashford powered through the legs of the goalkeeper, who denied Jude Bellingham to keep the scoreline down late on.