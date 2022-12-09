Brazil seemed destined for the semi-finals when Neymar scored his 77th international goal, matching the great Pele, midway through extra-time at Education City Stadium.

Yet Bruno Petkovic's strike deflected in off Marquinhos with four minutes remaining to force a shoot-out and the Brazil defender then missed his spot-kick to send Croatia into the last four.

Dominik Livakovic, who was the standout performer and made 11 saves in the 120 minutes before the shoot-out, had saved Rodrygo's first effort, with Neymar not taking a penalty as the favourites were sent packing.