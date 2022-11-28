Having lost star forward Neymar to injury during its opening win against Serbia, the Selecao had been forced into a tactical reshuffle for its second match at Qatar 2022.

Despite a front three of Vinicius Junior, Richarlison and Raphinha, Tite's side ultimately needed veteran midfielder Casemiro to see it through without its talisman in a tight Group G encounter.

Victory in Doha means Brazil joins defending champion France in the last 16, though defeat for Switzerland still leaves it in second place, with its fate in its own hands.

Operating with a wide offensive approach, Brazil had frequently harried its opponent but seldom left Yann Sommer seriously troubled between the posts before the interval.

An increase in tempo after the break brought sharper opportunities, with Breel Embolo tormenting Alisson after a blocked clearance and Richarlison agonisingly close to a looping Vinicius ball.

The latter looked to have put Brazil on top after a Swiss defensive lapse just after the hour mark, only for VAR to chalk his neat finish off for a contentious offside call against team-mate Richarlison.

But Casemiro struck late on, catching a Rodrygo ball on the half-volley to leave a bulging mark in the net and keep the Selecao on course in its pursuit of a first World Cup triumph for two decades.