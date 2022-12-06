WATCH every match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE and FREE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Check out all the stats, heat maps and more, here!
After 120 minutes of goalless domination, in which it racked up 1019 passes, Luis Enrique's side capitulated in the shoot-out with Pablo Sarabia, Carlos Soler and Sergio Busquets all missing, the latter two efforts saved by goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.
It left Madrid-born Achraf Hakimi with the chance to win it which he did with a Panenka to send Morocco through to the last eight for the first time.