The Real Madrid striker, who won the Ballon d'Or in October, announced the decision to end his career with Les Bleus on his 35th birthday.

He wrote on Twitter: "I made the efforts and the mistakes it took to be where I am today and I'm proud of it!

"I have written my story and ours is ending."

J’ai fait les efforts et les erreurs qu’il fallait pour être là où je suis aujourd’hui et j’en suis fier !

J'ai écrit mon histoire et la nôtre prend fin.

Benzema was ruled out of the Qatar 2022 finals on the eve of the tournament after suffering a thigh injury in a France training session.