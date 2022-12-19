WATCH: Messi, Martinez star as Argentina wins World Cup
The Real Madrid striker, who won the Ballon d'Or in October, announced the decision to end his career with Les Bleus on his 35th birthday.
Benzema farewells France on his own terms
He wrote on Twitter: "I made the efforts and the mistakes it took to be where I am today and I'm proud of it!
"I have written my story and ours is ending."
Benzema was ruled out of the Qatar 2022 finals on the eve of the tournament after suffering a thigh injury in a France training session.