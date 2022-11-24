World Cup: Uruguay v South Korea LIVE NOW November 24, 2022 13:44 All eyes will be on a masked Son as he leads South Korea into battle against Uruguay. Getty Images WATCH every match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE and FREE on SBS and SBS On DemandFollow our live match commentary, with stats, heat maps and more, here! SHOTS Rain as the clock drains 90' SHOTS GALORE! Valverde (#URU) hits the post and Son (#KOR) goes close as both sides trade chances in a frantic end to this one! #URUKOR #FIFAWorldCup 📺 Follow it LIVE HERE 👉 https://t.co/cyPtf4asBn pic.twitter.com/prtDGHxPXB — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) November 24, 2022 STATS! Here's how the first half played out in numbers 🔢 As the second half kicks off, get familiar with the key stats from a very entertaining first half! #URUKOR #FIFAWorldCup 📺 Follow it LIVE HERE 👉 https://t.co/cyPtf4asBn pic.twitter.com/69gKt0xAnI — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) November 24, 2022 Godin hits the post for Uruguay 43' POST!! @diegogodin is a lick of paint away from scoring his first international goal in SIX years! #URUKOR #FIFAWorldCup 📺 Follow it LIVE HERE 👉 https://t.co/cyPtf3SRcN pic.twitter.com/nxZKNZOkCI — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) November 24, 2022 OOH, what a chance! 35' CHANCE! Hwang Uijo (#KOR) rifles his shot into the crowd from point blank range! #URUKOR #FIFAWorldCup 📺 Follow it LIVE HERE 👉 https://t.co/cyPtf4asBn pic.twitter.com/efkKSp333y — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) November 24, 2022 Masks are suddenly in vogue 🎭 Meanwhile, would the real Son Heung-Min please stand up? | #URUKOR #FIFAWorldCup 📺 Follow it LIVE HERE 👉 https://t.co/cyPtf3SRcN pic.twitter.com/QuPHPjWekU — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) November 24, 2022 LINE-UPS ARE IN 🔥 A fascinating match is about to unfold with #URU taking on #KOR to kick off Group H! Here's how the teams line up 👇 | #URUKOR #FIFAWorldCup 📺 Follow it LIVE HERE 👉 https://t.co/s7x2AtUpnU pic.twitter.com/cxrjPrjqvb — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) November 24, 2022 News Uruguay Football Korea Republic Group H 2022 FIFA World Cup Previous Cameroon-born Embolo the difference for Swiss Read Next Van Gaal talks up Netherlands chances in Qatar Read - Latest Stories November 26, 2022 13:55 World Cup: Poland v Saudi Arabia LIVE NOW November 26, 2022 13:37 2022 FIFA World Cup: Tunisia v Australia November 26, 2022 12:58 Duke header lifts Socceroos to epic win November 26, 2022 10:25 World Cup: Tunisia v Socceroos LIVE NOW November 26, 2022 02:54 2022 FIFA World Cup: England v USA November 26, 2022 01:02 Van Basten criticism irks van Dijk November 26, 2022 00:00 Neville believes Brazil would pick Foden November 25, 2022 23:28 Southgate pleased despite England draw November 25, 2022 21:52 England and United States battle out drab draw November 25, 2022 19:50 Injury-hit Neymar vows to return for Brazil