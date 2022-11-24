2022 FIFA World Cup
2022 FIFA World Cup

World Cup: Uruguay v South Korea LIVE NOW

All eyes will be on a masked Son as he leads South Korea into battle against Uruguay.

Getty Images

WATCH every match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE and FREE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Follow our live match commentary, with stats, heat maps and more, here!

 

SHOTS Rain as the clock drains

STATS! Here's how the first half played out in numbers

Godin hits the post for Uruguay

OOH, what a chance!

Masks are suddenly in vogue

LINE-UPS ARE IN

 

News Uruguay Football Korea Republic Group H 2022 FIFA World Cup
Previous Cameroon-born Embolo the difference for Swiss
Read
Cameroon-born Embolo the difference for Swiss
Next Van Gaal talks up Netherlands chances in Qatar
Read
Van Gaal talks up Netherlands chances in Qatar
-

Latest Stories

>