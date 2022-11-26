World Cup: Tunisia v Socceroos LIVE NOW

WATCH every match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE and FREE on SBS and SBS On Demand
HARRY SOUTTAR, difference maker for the socceroos!
Karacic off, Degenek on!
SOCCEROOS GO AGONisingly close to doubling the lead
The socceroos create another scoring opportunity
THE TALE OF THE TAPE AT HALF-TIME:
HARRY SOUTTAR's FIRST HALF LIKE:
ANOTHER CHANCE FOR TUnisia!
Tunisia shot blocked by HArry Souttar
THE SOCCEROOS hit the front!
What do we think of those Socceroos kits?
Tunisia Fans in full voice on Socceroos eve
line-ups are in!
Socceroos fans, where are you watching today's game?