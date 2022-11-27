World Cup: Spain v Germany LIVE NOW

WATCH every match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE and FREE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Follow our live match commentary, with stats, heat maps and more, here!
IT'S CRYSTAL BALL TIME
🤔 Who wins the Group E battle between @SEFutbol and @DFB_Team_EN at Al Bayt Stadium?— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) November 27, 2022
Follow it LIVE HERE 👉 https://t.co/A6fItx3k75#FIFAWorldCup #ESPGER #Qatar2022
OLMO rattles the crossbar
7' SAVE!!! Manuel Neuer (#GER) pushes a sizzling Dani Olmo (#ESP) effort from range onto the crossbar. | Follow it LIVE HERE 👉 https://t.co/A6fItx3k75#FIFAWorldCup #ESPGER #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/ZGnEU57YC6— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) November 27, 2022
THE LINE-UPS ARE IN
The line-ups are in for #ESP v #GER at Al Bayt Stadium with @SEFutbol keen to make it two wins from two in Group E while @DFB_Team_EN need to bounce back quickly after defeat.— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) November 27, 2022
Follow it LIVE HERE 👉 https://t.co/A6fItx3k75#FIFAWorldCup #ESPGER #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/xo8zXuulLM
THE LINE-UPS ARE IN
The line-ups are in for #ESP v #GER at Al Bayt Stadium with @SEFutbol keen to make it two wins from two in Group E while @DFB_Team_EN need to bounce back quickly after defeat.— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) November 27, 2022
Follow it LIVE HERE 👉 https://t.co/A6fItx3k75#FIFAWorldCup #ESPGER #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/xo8zXuulLM