World Cup: Spain v Germany LIVE NOW

The line-ups are in for #ESP v #GER at Al Bayt Stadium with @SEFutbol keen to make it two wins from two in Group E while @DFB_Team_EN need to bounce back quickly after defeat.

Follow it LIVE HERE 👉 https://t.co/A6fItx3k75#FIFAWorldCup #ESPGER #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/xo8zXuulLM