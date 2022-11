🍊 It's half-time at Al Janoub, as the @socceroos whether an early onslaught to settle and gain the upper hand towards the break! Here are the stats that matter! Follow it LIVE HERE 👉 https://t.co/0fFMJFzMk4#FIFAWorldCUP #AUSDEN #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/BlnRFiMGRd