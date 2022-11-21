World Cup: Senegal v Netherlands LIVE NOW

WATCH every match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE and FREE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Follow our live match commentary, with stats, heat maps and more, here!
Klaassen seals the result with a two-goal late show
Gakpo strikes as Netherlands hit the front!
The stats point to a most even of contests! Where's that game-breaker...?
🥊 It's a very even contest between #SEN and #NED, as the 'tale of the tape' reveals! | #SENNED— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) November 21, 2022
📺 Follow it LIVE HERE 👉 https://t.co/MRGEt6QU1k pic.twitter.com/FJHDYh6QXk
All square at the break!
VOTE in our poll and tell us who wins!
Here's how they line up