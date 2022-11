⚽️ Before the showdown between @FrenchTeam and the @Socceroos later today, a clash between their Group D rivals #DEN & #TUN | Should be a cracker! #DENTUN #FIFAWorldCup



📺 Follow it LIVE HERE 👉 https://t.co/omYTkGrBCk pic.twitter.com/XZsy8sDjRU