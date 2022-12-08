World Cup: Croatia v Brazil LIVE NOW

WATCH every match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE and FREE on SBS and SBS On Demand
INCREDIBLE! Croatia has shocked the world to reach the semi-finals!
All square at the end of extra-time, and we're off to penalties!
118' GOAL! Incredible as Croatia equalises at the death through Bruno Petkovic!
GOAL!! Neymar the hero as his sublime solo goal puts Brazil in front in extra time!
102' CHANCE! Croatia looks to punish brazil on the counter attack, but Marcelo Brozovic blasts it over the bar!
Goalless after regular time, and we're off to extra-time!
80' CHANCE! Brazil is slowly creeping closer, and the breakthrough seems inevitable, paqueta with another chance but it's saved.
76' CHANCE! Brazil is determined for this one not to go to extra time, but Neymar's strike is saved again by Livakovic
66' What a chance for Lucas Paqueta, but Dominik Livakovic saves the day for Croatia
HALF TIME: Croatia 0-0 Brazil, a cagey first half ends all square. who will find the breakthrough?
5' Vinicius Jr with an early chance for Brazil, but his long-range shot is saved
Line-ups are in!