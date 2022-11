The Senegal forward was substituted in the 21st minute at the Allianz Arena, having received treatment on the pitch and subsequently signalled to the bench he could not continue.

Mane was involved in Bayern's opening goal, which was scored by Jamal Musiala, but his substitution will clearly concern his country.

Senegal's World Cup opener against the Netherlands is on 22 November (AEDT), giving Mane little time to recover from any issue.