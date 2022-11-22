Poland backs 'emotional' Lewy after penalty miss

Lewandowski saw his chance of a first FIFA World Cup goal dashed when his 58th-minute penalty was repelled by Guillermo Ochoa - one of the few moments of note in an otherwise drab affair at Stadium 974.

The Barcelona striker carries the weight of Poland’s hopes on his shoulders and coach Czeslaw Michniewicz admitted he was upset in the dressing room afterwards.

Michniewicz said: "I sympathise with him. I know how a captain who misses a penalty feels.

"He was very emotional about it – we have a monitor in the dressing room and Robert watched the replays. He has to process it himself, he knows how to deal with these situations. As a squad we will help him and we know he will help us in the future.

"Great players miss penalties – Socrates, Zico, [Michel] Platini, [Diego] Maradona among others, it's football. It's a pity as I know how much he wanted to score a goal at the World Cup. I hope the following opportunities will be translated into goals."

Overall, Michniewicz was satisfied with a point with the dynamic of Group C altered following Saudi Arabia's stunning defeat of Argentina earlier in the day.

He said: "It was a very difficult game with tricky opponents. The result did not reduce the chance of qualifying for either us or Mexico. It's easier if you win your first match but it was important not to lose.

"I remember we lost our first game in Russia [at the 2018 World Cup] and it was very difficult afterwards. Everything is still in our hands."

Asked if the Argentina result would alter his approach to Sunday's now-crucial clash with Lionel Scaloni's men, Mexico boss Tata Martino said: "In theory, I would say not.

"We must play our football and this result doesn't change our mentality.

"We need to play an intelligent game, and also understand who we are facing. We need to remember we are playing against one of the main candidates to win the World Cup.

"I also don't think they will change. Even if they had won today, they would want to win their second game. Argentina will play to win as they always do."