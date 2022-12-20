FFF condemns racist abuse of France stars

France went down 4-2 on penalties to Argentina in the World Cup final on Monday (AEDT), following a 3-3 draw at Lusail Stadium in Doha.

In the wake of that loss, several France players are said to have been racially abused on social media.

On Monday, Bayern Munich condemned the abuse of Kingsley Coman, who missed a penalty in the shoot-out.

Following the World Cup final, several players from the French team were the subject of unacceptable racist and hateful remarks on social media.



The FFF condemns them and will file a complaint against those responsible. pic.twitter.com/Y4TG65vPJ8 — French Team ⭐⭐ (@FrenchTeam) December 20, 2022

Now, the FFF has promised to lodge complaints against those responsible for the abuse of Coman and his team-mates.

"Following the World Cup final, several players from the French team were the subject of unacceptable racist and hateful remarks on social networks," a statement read.

"The FFF condemns them and will file a complaint against those responsible."