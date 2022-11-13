Bayern's Davies headlines Canada's World Cup squad

Davies sparked fears regarding his condition when he limped out of Bayern's 3-2 victory at the Olympiastadion last week, with the Bavarian giants subsequently confirming he sustained a hamstring strain.

However, Bayern then said Davies' hopes of participating at the World Cup were "not at risk", and the 22-year-old features in John Herdman's 26-man squad for the tournament in Qatar.

Lille's Jonathan David is another notable name in Herdman's party – his tally of nine Ligue 1 goals this season has only been bettered by Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe (12) and Neymar (11).

Canada kicks off its first World Cup campaign since 1986 by facing Belgium on November 24 (AEDT), before taking on fellow Group F rivals Croatia and Morocco.

Atiba Hutchinson, born in 1983, is the only member of the Canada squad who was alive the last time the nation competed at the World Cup.

Canada lost all three matches on its only previous World Cup appearance, failing to score a goal.