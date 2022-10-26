Casemiro calls for Brazil to stay grounded

Brazil last lifted football's most prestigious trophy 20 years ago, when Ronaldo Nazario scored eight goals as Luiz Filipe Scolari's team triumphed in Japan and South Korea.

However, Tite's team has been tipped by many to end that drought this year, with the Selecao topping the FIFA World Rankings ahead of the tournament and seeing the likes of Neymar and Vinicius Junior start the club season in fine form.

Speaking to Manchester United's media channels, Casemiro said: "There are two sides to it. Of course, there's no hiding from the fact Brazil are favourites, but the favourites don't always win in football, the favourites aren't always champions.

"We know there are other national teams doing some great work, teams that are also favourites. Football, nowadays, speaks for itself. We know there are other teams playing very well.

"We know our responsibility, we know we have to respect the teams we come up against.

"It's inevitable when we talk about Brazil, though we do this with our feet on the ground and a lot of respect for our opponents."

With 65 senior caps to his name, Casemiro appears a certainty to feature when Brazil open their Group G campaign against Serbia on November 24, and he could be joined by United team-mate Antony.

The winger has scored three goals in his first six Premier League appearances since joining Red Devils from Ajax, and now hopes to make an impact for Brazil on the grandest stage of all.

"My first call up to the Selecao was this year, so it's a wonderful experience for me," Antony said, being interviewed alongside Casemiro.

"I've always dreamed of putting on the Brazil shirt, today I can live that dream leading up to a World Cup.

"Putting on the national shirt, representing your country and your family is very important to me. I hope to be putting it on more and more and make history with the Brazilian national team."