Boxing superstar Canelo issues Messi warning

Argentina kept its hopes of being crowned champion alive with a 2-0 victory over Mexico, Messi scoring the opening goal with a sublime finish from outside the penalty area.

The Argentinian superstar has since incurred the wrath of boxing superstar Canelo after footage emerged of the Argentina captain with a Mexico shirt in front of him on the floor in the dressing room during the post-match celebrations.

As Messi pulled off his boot, he appeared to have caught the shirt with his foot and Canelo was not impressed.

"Did you see Messi cleaning the floor with our shirt and flag ???? I ask God that I don't find [him]!!" he posted on Twitter.

Así como respeto Argentina tiene que respetar mexico!! no hablo del país(argentina) hablo de messi por su mamada que hizo. 👊🏻🔥 — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) November 28, 2022

The Mexican fighter added: "Just as I respect Argentina, you have to respect Mexico!! I'm not talking about the country [Argentina] I’m talking about Messi because of the b******* he did.

Canelo wrote in another social media post: "Since the Mexico shirt is on the ground, it's already an insult. Stop b*******ing about what was or wasn't."

Argentina goes into its final Group C game against Poland knowing a win will put it into the round of 16, while a draw will be sufficient if Mexico draws with Saudi Arabia.

Mexico need a win to have any chance of progressing, while it also needs a helping hand from Poland.