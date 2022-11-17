Argentina calls up Correa as Gonzalez replacement

Capped 22 times by Argentina, Correa was not selected in Scaloni's initial 26-man squad for the tournament, which kicks off on Monday (AEDT), but was among a provisional 55-man list.

Scaloni said on Thursday that late changes to the squad could be required ahead of its opening game against Saudi Arabia, with FIFA rules allowing changes before a team plays their first match at the tournament.

Fiorentina's Gonzalez suffered a muscle injury in Thursday's training session, Argentina announced, with Correa joining the squad ahead of Tuesday's first game for them in Group C.

Correa has not been a regular starter for Diego Simeone's Atletico side this season, with 10 of his 14 appearances across all competitions coming off the bench.

Argentina's campaign at the World Cup also sees it face Poland and Mexico, with the defeated 2014 finalists widely regarded to be among the favourites for this year's tournament.