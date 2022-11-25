World Cup: Netherlands v Ecuador LIVE NOW

7' GOOAAALLL! #NED rising star Cody Gakpo rifles it home to get the Dutch off to a perfect start against #ECU | 1-0 | it LIVE HERE 👉 https://t.co/AqrwZS45L6#FIFAWorldCUp #NEDECU #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/mGUOEJ8xDZ