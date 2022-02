🔛 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 🔛#TeamCameroon and #TeamEgypt are lining up for #CMREGY 📝 #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 | #AFCON2021 pic.twitter.com/B5zRZeXiSY