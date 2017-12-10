2017 Top 10 Year-End WTA Rankings

Simona Halep, Garbine Muguruza, and Caroline Wozniacki, lead the 2017 year-end WTA World Tour rankings. An unpredictable year of great comebacks and the battle for the top spot.

1. Simona Halep (Romania) – Second Major final and World No. 1.

Halep became the seventh player in history to reach the number one spot without having won a Grand Slam tournament. She was close to do so by reaching the French Open final this year.

2. Garbine Muguruza (Spain) – Wimbledon champion and World No. 1.

Muguruza won the second Grand Slam of her career in 2017 and also reached the top spot of the rankings for the first time ever. She was recognized as ITF World Champion in 2017.

3. Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) – Returned to top 3, WTA Finals champion, and engagement.

Wozniacki returned to the top three of the WTA world tour rankings since 2011 by winning the WTA Finals crown in Singapore and sealed the year with an engagement ring.

4. Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) – WTA Finals semis and World No. 1.

Pliskova made the French Open semis and reached world no. 1 for the first time in her career in July. She sealed the year by defeating world no. 5 and 2 at the WTA Finals in Singapore.

No better way to end the season than to win the Year End Championship!Thanks to my team and everyone who supported me, I'll see you in 2018! pic.twitter.com/o3weWumrBF — Caroline Wozniacki (@CaroWozniacki) October 29, 2017

5. Venus Williams (USA) – Returned to top 5 with 2 Grand Slam finals and WTA Finals.

Williams great comeback found her reaching the WTA Finals and two Grand Slam finals since 2003, the Australian Open and Wimbledon. She returned to the top 5 since 2011.

6. Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) – Won 5 titles and reached top 3.

Svitolina is the first Ukrainian in history to reach the top 10 and to make the WTA Finals at the end of the year. This year she won Taiwan, Dubai, Istanbul, Rome, and Toronto.

7. Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia) – French Open champion and reached top 10.

Ostapenko was not even born when Venus Williams turned pro back in 1994. Won her first Grand Slam and reached the top 10 for the first time in her career.

8. Caroline Garcia (France) – Back to Back in Asia, Top 10, and WTA Finals.

Garcia became the first player in history to win back to back in Asian, winning the Wuhan and China Open in the same year, to reach the WTA Finals for the first time in her career.

9. Johanna Konta (Great Britain) – Miami Open champion and Grand Slam semis.

Konta despite suffering few injuries this year, was able to reach a career high ranking as top 4 after making the first Grand Slam semifinal in her career, on home-soil at Wimbledon.

10. Coco Vandeweghe (USA) – 2 Grand Slam semis, Top 10, and Fed Cup champion.

Coco reached the top 10 for the first time in her career, by making the Australian and US Open semifinals. She had a perfect performance at the Fed Cup Finals to give USA the 17th World Champion title.