Viva España! Nadal And Muguruza Named ITF World Champions

Rafael Nadal and Garbine Muguruza have been named as the International Tennis Federation's world champions for 2017, marking the first time in 19 years that the winners of the men's and women's awards have come from the same country.

Nadal, who previously received the honour in 2008 and 2010, has been rewarded for winning two of the year's four grand slams - a tally matched by his great rival, Roger Federer. The 31-year-old also earned the year-end ATP number-one ranking and was a finalist at the Australian Open.

Fellow Spaniard Muguruza, meanwhile, won Wimbledon in 2017 and topped the WTA rankings for the first time, before finishing the year sitting second behind Simona Halep.

The last world champions from the same country were Americans Pete Sampras and Lindsay Davenport in 1998.

Nadal said: "I am very happy to receive this award from the ITF and be the 2017 ITF world champion. It is four years since I last finished number one on the ATP rankings and this has a special feeling.

"Congrats also to Garbine on her achievement which is great for our country."

Muguruza added: "Becoming ITF world champion in such a competitive year is amazing for me and is even more special because Rafa has also been awarded on the men's side.

"He is a great role model for all of us, so it is a great moment for tennis in Spain."