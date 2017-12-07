Halep Targeting Roland Garros In 2018

OMNISPORT

Simona Halep hopes 2018 will be the year she finally overcomes her French Open hoodoo to claim a maiden grand slam title.

Paris has been the scene of Halep's best performances in majors in recent years, but they have always ended in disappointment.

On two occasions – 2014 and 2017 – she has reached the final, only for Maria Sharapova and Jelena Ostapenko to be left lifting the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen. After her defeat to the Latvian earlier this year, Halep reached the last eight at Wimbledon before bidding an early farewell at the US Open.

There was a positive end for Halep, though, as she finished top of the world rankings heading into 2018, something she hopes can give her the platform to end her grand-slam wait next year.

"My next dream is to win a grand slam," she told Omnisport, speaking courtesy of Hublot.

"Actually my next goal, the only goal I have in this career - I don't know if it's for next year, but for the next years - is to win a grand slam."

When asked if Roland Garros provided her best chance at achieving that goal, she added: "I think so.

"I have already reached two finals there and I feel that the court suits me.

"I feel that I was growing up on clay and also it's a little bit of an advantage for me to play there."

The Australian Open will come first, and while reaching number one has given her new confidence on the hard courts of Melbourne Park, Halep does not think it makes her favourite.

I’m feeling a Halep (father-daughter) battle coming on, @Simona_Halep?! He might be in trouble 😝 pic.twitter.com/IzpZUmpeqG — Darren Cahill (@darren_cahill) December 6, 2017

She added: "It's never easy to come back after an off-season, because you don't compete for three months, so it's a little bit tough to compete for two months.

"So it's a little bit tough to start winning matches. That's why I will start playing one tournament before the Australian Open.

"I played quarter-finals there two times in the past, so I have a chance.

"Of course, after coming with this achievement [being world number one], I have more confidence, but I cannot say I am favourite to win that grand slam.

"I just want to get ready, work hard and see what is going to happen."