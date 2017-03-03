Sports Burst - No CRISIS! At Real Madrid

By Tim Stannard

1) Zidane claims no crisis at Real Madrid ahead of Eibar battle

The most overused word (in Spanish) in La Liga is not La Liga. Or football. Or win, or goal, or referee, or oopa or anything like that. Instead it's 'CRISIS!'

It's the word that creates clicks, sells newspaper copies, starts arguments and causes leading football figures to have sleepless nights. Or give up, like Luis Enrique.

Real Madrid and Barcelona have about 76 moments of CRISIS! each season and that's the situation for the Bernabeu club on Friday with the league leadership having been lost to Barcelona in midweek mayhem.

But Coach Zizou refuses to belief in the word CRISIS! ahead of Saturday's visit to plucky Eibar. "It doesn't exist as every three days there is the chance to make everything better." Or worse. Just saying.

However, the Frenchman may be underestimating the Basque battle that awaits as Cristiano Ronaldo failed to make the squad through niggles and Gareth Bale has been handed a two-match suspension after his rancorous red card from Wednesday.

James Rodriguez, for one, might be doing a dance of joy on Friday.

2) Luis Enrique chills with end in sight on Barcelona bench

While Coach Zizou was deflecting pressure with his impenetrable shield of French-ness, Luis Enrique was a figure with a huge burden off his back, having announced on Wednesday that he only had a few months left steering Barca through the usual waters of madness.

"I am the same, but I feel a little relieved," admitted Enrique on Friday morning whose team host his former club, Celta Vigo, at the Camp Nou

🎙 @LUISENRIQUE21: "I feel relieved and focused on the objectives we have through the end of the season." #FCBLivepic.twitter.com/v0EKkPCwbM — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 3, 2017

All the action from La Liga begins on Friday - a whole 24 hours from when the last round ended with Real Betis taking on Real Sociedad in a tasty affair from Spain.

3) Fernando Torres on road to recovery after Depor scare

Some very good news from the north of Spain with Fernando Torres leaving hospital on Friday after a horrible head injury suffered in the last minutes of the La Liga clash against Deportivo. "In a couple of days I will be back with my teammates," promised Torres.

Fantastic news! Fernando @Torres has been discharged and has left the hospital: https://t.co/X0IuZt2Ld9 pic.twitter.com/dw3mKswLuq — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) March 3, 2017

4) Conte denies he's into Inter in Chelsea promise

One of the oddest stories from the wide, wide, world of sport this week was that Inter were preparing a huge multi-million dollar deal to bring Antonio Conte from Chelsea back to Serie A, despite being at the London club for a mere sniff in time.

But in an interview released on Friday and in a press conference the Italian says that reports of an Inter intervention are far from the mark with Conte looking to bringing his family over to London for the long haul to build something "special" at the club.

Bonjour, bonjour! Training is underway at Cobham... 💪 pic.twitter.com/ynAoYxf0YC — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 3, 2017

5) Krygios upsets tennis applecart with Novak win

In terms of character it is hard to find two different souls. The power, performance and pure class of Novak Djokovic. And Nick Krygios. Just googling the Australian along with 'fines' and 'suspensions'.

Lleyton Hewitt and Nick Kyrgios - Only players to beat Federer, Nadal and Djokovic in their first tour-level meetings. — Josh Meiseles (@jmeistennis) March 3, 2017

But the dark side won out in Acapulco overnight on Thursday in the Abierto Mexicano Telcel championships with the irate Australian defeating the top seed in two sets in the quarterfinals.

"Not great," was the assessment from the defeated Serb after the match.

