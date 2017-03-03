Deportivo La Coruna Doctor Praises Gabi And Sime Vrsaljko For 'Perfect' Fernando Torres Aid

Atletico Madrid duo Gabi and Sime Vrsaljko responded "perfectly" to the head injury suffered by Fernando Torres on Thursday, according to Deportivo La Coruna's doctor.

Torres was rushed to hospital after a sickening collision with Alex Bergantinos during the 1-1 LaLiga draw at the Riazor, which knocked the striker unconscious.

Scans of the 32-year-old came back clear and he posted a tweet to assure fans that there was no cause for alarm, although we kept in hospital overnight for observation.

A number of players rushed to Torres' aid after seeing him land awkwardly and Atletico captain Gabi and defender Vrsaljko were seen trying to make sure that there was no risk of the former Liverpool star swallowing his tongue.

Importance of Gabi/Vrsaljko’s actions as Torres landed can’t be emphasised enough. Opened mouth, stopped him from swallowing tongue. #LaLiga — David Cartlidge (@davidjaca) March 3, 2017

And Carlos Larino, who was one of the first medics to attend to Torres on the pitch, praised their quick thinking.

"They did what they had to do," he told El Partidazo. "Gabi got bitten while trying to get his tongue.

"The attention was very quick. What they did was perfect.

"It doesn't allow you time to be scared. These injuries are alarming for those who aren't used to it. He was breathing on the pitch, he was unconscious for a couple of minutes so it took us a while to get him onto the stretcher."

Atleti confirmed that Torres was "conscious and lucid" following initial tests in hospital, while Bergantinos - who went to visit him - said he seemed relaxed and was even smiling.

Larino, who expects Torres to be discharged on Friday, says the player remembers nothing about the incident but that there appears to be no cause for further concern.

"He's conscious. He'll stay under observation for 24 hours. There's no problem. The tests were normal and he's perfect," he said.

"He'll go home to his family [on Friday]. He doesn't remember anything. In these cases, there is usually some amnesia."