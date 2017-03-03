Fernando Torres Discharged From Hospital

Fernando Torres has been discharged from hospital after spending the night under observation following a head injury, Atletico Madrid have confirmed.

The striker was knocked unconscious following a heavy aerial collision with Alex Bergantinos during Atletico's 1-1 draw with Deportivo La Coruna on Thursday.

He was rushed to hospital for tests but a CT scan came back clear and he was well enough to reassure Twitter followers that it was "just a scare".

Atleti announced on Friday that Torres was given the all-clear by medical staff and that he will spend the next two days resting at home.

"The Rojiblancos striker had a CT scan and was discharged from hospital this morning [Friday]," the club said in a statement.

"Fernando will have to take a break from sport for the next 48 hours."

Alvaro Morata, Cesc Fabregas and Rio Ferdinand were among those to express their support for Torres via social media, while former club Chelsea also wished him a quick recovery. Bergantinos and Deportivo boss Pepe Mel visited him in hospital late on Thursday.

Deportivo's club doctor, Carlos Larino, was satisfied that Torres was in no real danger while treating him on the pitch but nonetheless praised the quick response of his team-mates.

"They did what they had to do," he told El Partidazo. "Gabi got bitten while trying to get his tongue.

"The attention was very quick. What they did was perfect.

"It doesn't allow you time to be scared. These injuries are alarming for those who aren't used to it. He was breathing on the pitch, he was unconscious for a couple of minutes so it took us a while to get him onto the stretcher."