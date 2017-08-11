Sports Burst - Neymar’s Contract Curse

By Tim Stannard

1) Coutinho causes chaos for Liverpool

Although it should be made quite clear from the off that the footballer himself did not really have anything to do with the matter, whenever Neymar is involved in some kind of transfer deal, then bedlam ensues. The footballer’s move from Santos in 2013 is still being litigated in court and spawned what felt like 23 cases.

The move from Barcelona to PSG involved buyout clauses, Financial Fair Play shenanigans, shirt-burning and enormous sulks from Spain. More on that in a second. But there has been spin-off chaos in Barcelona’s need to replace the player.

One target, Ousmane Dembele has now been suspended by his club, Borussia Dortmund, for failing to turn up to training on Thursday in an apparent protest to force a move.

On Friday, there were reports in the apparent failing fake news media that Philippe Coutinho had handed in a transfer request to Liverpool soon after Jurgen Klopp had said in a press conference that his player was going nowhere. These reports were quickly denied by the EPL club. "No offers will be considered," yelled an earlier statement. Then the transfer request was made for real. And that’s pretty much where we are now. Thanks Neymar!

Philippe Coutinho has submitted a transfer request, hours after a Liverpool statement said he is not for sale.https://t.co/bgfHc5gW7y pic.twitter.com/Phb6gYoLWj — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) August 11, 2017

2) Billion-dollar EPL bonanza returns to action

Liverpool are in action on Saturday – without Mr Coutinho who coincidentally has a back injury – but the Premier League returns on Friday with Arsenal hosting Leicester City. The Gunners are Sports Burst’s weird tips for the EPL title this year despite all evidence to the contrary.

As ever, the money spent over the summer is just as fun as running the rule over the players. The Premier League has been involved in deals worth $1.5 billion, over a third of the total of all of Europe’s top five leagues combined.

Considering both Manchester clubs have spent upwards of half a billion dollars between them, the Arsenal coach, Arsene Wenger, feels that City and United will be the biggest threats. “(Manchester City) have been quite spectacular in the transfer market, Manchester United as well.”

3) Neymar close to being cleared for PSG debut

Neymar actually being able to play for PSG on Sunday in his debut against Guingamp edged that little bit closer on Friday with Barcelona reportedly on the brink of sending the necessary documents off for Neymar’s transfer to be completed now that the necessary check has cleared for his buyout clause.

Neymar is in line to make his PSG debut against Guingamp, after Barça received payment of his €222m release clause.https://t.co/kROqTRJOMN pic.twitter.com/9ebHgVNX4o — AS English (@English_AS) August 11, 2017

But there is still plenty of French action to be had – so to speak – before that clash with two games on Friday and both on beIN SPORTS. The fun starts at 12:55PM ET / 9:55ET with Nice trying to get past an opening delay defeat with a win over Troyes. Newly signed Wesley Sneijder might well be in action. Following that, Lyon are away at Stade Rennais.

But all the best goals from around Europe will be on the Summer XTRA at 7PM ET / 4PM PT.

4) Sloane Stephens flies American flag in Rogers Cup

Canada’s big tennis bonanza continues on Friday. Roger Federer is in action in the men’s quarterfinals as he takes on Roberto Bautista Agut. Sloane Stephens is the loan North American standing in the women’s bracket. And beIN SPORTS is delighted to bring coverage all day from Toronto. It all kicks off on our streaming platform CONNECT from 12:30PM ET / 9:30AM PT.

