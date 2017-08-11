Neymar is ready to make his Paris Saint-Germain debut in Sunday's Ligue 1 clash at Guingamp if he receives official clearance to play, says head coach Unai Emery.

On Friday, the French Football Federation said it has received Neymar's transfer certificate following PSG's eye-watering €222million signing of the Brazil superstar from Barcelona, meaning he could be in line to make his eagerly awaited bow.

Neymar had to take a watching brief for PSG's season-opener against Amiens last weekend, although he was presented to the club's faithful at the Parc des Princes.

Emery says Neymar has integrated well with the squad and hopes to see him in action at the Stade de Roudourou.

"First, we will wait for the Federation to approve [that he can play]," Emery stated at a news conference.

"Then I'll talk with the staff and with him. He is physically ready to play the entire match.

"We'll wait for the Federation's formalisation. We want him to start in the 11. He had a good workout. He's ready to play."

Emery, who is without Lucas Moura through a minor injury and Jese Rodriguez for personal reasons, added Guingamp would be a good first test for Neymar in France.

"I'm sure the stadium will be full and Guingamp will be up for it against us," he said. "It is a good stadium and a good team for Neymar to make his debut against."