On Demand
Premier League
Getty Images

Arsene Wenger Hopes Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette Can Emulate Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Ibrahimovic also arrived from Ligue 1 last season, joining Manchester United from Paris Saint-Germain as he scored 17 league goals and 28 in all competitions.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is hoping record signing Alexandre Lacazette can follow in the footsteps of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and hit the ground running in the Premier League.

Ibrahimovic also arrived from Ligue 1 last season, joining Manchester United from Paris Saint-Germain as he scored 17 league goals and 28 in all competitions.

Wenger said former Lyon forward Lacazette should be targeting a similar return, having scored 37 goals across all competitions in 2016-17 before his reported €60million switch.

"With Lacazette it is simple," Wenger said ahead of Friday's Premier League opener against Leicester City.

"He is an intelligent player who can integrate our game well as we have a game backed on mobility, technique.

"After that we get the efficiency. His record in France is to score one in 80 minutes. If he can maintain that record that would be ideal for us. As a game is in 90 that would guarantee you a goal."

"Goalscoring record is not necessarily transferable from the French League to the English league, that's for sure.

"But you could say that Ibrahimovic transferred an identical amount of goals from France to England. So that's the target Lacazette should set."

Previous Arsene Wenger Praises Manchester City's 'Spectacul
Read
Arsene Wenger Praises Manchester City's 'Spectacular' Transfers
Next Hernan Crespo Tips Manchester United To Win Premie
Read
Hernan Crespo Tips Manchester United To Win Premier League

Looks like you are using an ad-blocker

to continue to provide you with unmatchable content, disable the ad-blocker