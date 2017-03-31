Sports Burst – Argentina Turns On Itself

By Tim Stannard

1) Messi and Masche attacked by former Argentina insider

Poor Leo Messi, a footballer who is currently suffering a bit of a rough existence these days. Aside from being a multi-millionaire, hideously gifted and an icon to seemingly one half of the planet, that is.

Added to his FIFA suspension and Argentina sucking are accusations from a familiar face that the footballer has no backbone and was not the best player in the world anymore. This BLISTERING attack came from former Argentina fitness coach Carlos Dibos, who fumed that “now the truth is out, we're sick [of his behaviour] in Argentina. We're going to make that very clear."

Not done with that whopper of a verbal whipping, the physical preparation coach for Argentina between 2006 and 2008 confirmed that “Neymar was better” as a player. Mic well and truly dropped on poor Leo’s head.

Actually, not done with these double whoppers, Dibos also accused Javier Mascherano of turning the Argentina squad into one containing only his buddies, an accusation that the Barcelona midfielder strongly denied on Twitter on Friday morning. “I have never influenced the decision of a coach,” was the strong retort from Masche.

Tune into the Locker Room on Friday from 7:30PM ET / 4:30PM PT for a look back at what has been quite a few days for Messi and co.

2) Mourinho shocks world with admission of mistake

Hang on to your hands and anything else tied down as Jose Mourinho has admitted that he was both wrong about something and apologized for it as well. That moment came during Friday’s Manchester United press conference with the Special One revealing that he had made a special error in his treatment of the new Chicago Fire player Bastian Schweinsteiger.

Mourinho had made the footballer train with the U-23 team on occasions during the German’s recent spell at Old Trafford and that was wrong said Mourinho. "I regret. No problem for me to admit it. I told him," admitted the United man on the farewell to his former charge.

Jose Mourinho admits he has some regrets over Bastian Schweinsteiger's time at Man Utd.



Full story: https://t.co/M9y035Z5D5 pic.twitter.com/kyLxLKSzdo — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) March 31, 2017

3) FIFA hands over evidence after internal investigation

FIFA SCANDAL NEWS!

It’s been so long without one. Technically speaking, it’s news about the former FIFA scandals, but the sport’s governing body – now clean as a whistle – has completed a 22-month internal investigation into the wrongdoings of personnel of the past and passed the findings onto US and Swiss Authorities. Presumably using 22 trucks and an army of minions to carry the boxes.

“We have now completed that investigation and handed the evidence over to the authorities," announced Fifa president Gianni Infantino.

BREAKING: FIFA has completed its 22-month investigation into allegations of corruption within the organisation.



Live scenes from Zurich. pic.twitter.com/5snHRGc2B1 — ODDSbible (@TheOddsBible) March 31, 2017

4) Derby County look for early bounce under new boss

Some readers might have felt a couple of days of disquiet of late. SB has the answer – there wasn’t any football as the players all came back from their respective international teams. But on Friday, the beautiful game is back with a cluster of matches across the network. Pride of place at 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT is a Championship clash between Derby County and QPR, a couple of teams that might fancy a very late run for the play-offs. But they would have to go some.

Over on CONNECT from 2:45PM ET / 11:45AM PT Espanyol are hosting Betis in La Liga. The French league is dishing up Guingamp against Nancy. Catch all these highlights and those from the rest of Europe on the XTRA from 7PM ET / 4PM PT.

MATCHDAY: The international break is over and #DCFC face @QPRFC at Pride Park tonight!



Will you be at Gary Rowett's first home game? 🐑 pic.twitter.com/38oxEzIWcw — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) March 31, 2017

5) Batman v Superman in Miami match-up

TENNIS CORNER! Tis the most exciting time in Miami since J-Lo and Pit Bull went to Publix together. It’s men’s semifinal Friday with Rafa Nadal facing Italian player Fabio Fognini. But the real humdinger pits two players of complete polar opposites together. The most elegant, refined, well-mannered player on the planet Roger Federer. And Nick Kyrgios, who is none of these things. "He's the greatest of all time," was the praise from the Australian after Thursday’s quarterfinal win over Alexander Zverev.

The women’s final was set with Britain’s Johanna Konta set to take on Caroline Wozniacki.