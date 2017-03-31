Caroline Wozniacki Set For Johanna Konta Showdown In Miami Final

Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki won through to her maiden Miami Open final at the expense of Karolina Pliskova.

Wozniacki rallied from a set down to upstage the second seed 5-7 6-1 6-1 on Thursday.

Seeded 12th at the WTA Premier tournament, Wozniacki was pipped by Pliskova in the opening set after the Czech chalked up 24 winners in 62 minutes.

Wozniacki - a semi-finalist in Miami in 2012 - stepped it up from that point as Pliskova struggled on serve.

Caroline Wozniacki has now made the final of all 4 Premier Mandatories, 6 in all.



More: https://t.co/vkUOl0CPfY pic.twitter.com/LUgZPYo3Q8 — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) March 30, 2017

The Dane raced out to a 3-0 lead in the second set and never looked back, carrying on where she left off in the decider to advance to her third final of 2017.

"It's definitely special," Wozniacki said post-match. "I've made a few finals in Indian Wells and I've won it once. This is one of the few tournaments where I've never made a final.

"I think my best result was semi-finals like five years ago. You know, it's always been a tournament where I wouldn't say I've struggled, but just not had the results that I've wanted to."

KONTA AWAITS IN FINAL

Johanna Konta - the 10th seed - will also feature in the Miami Open final for the first time in her career.

Konta held off veteran and 11th seed Venus Williams to triumph 6-4 7-5 in Thursday's last match.

Johanna Konta becomes the first British woman to reach the semi-finals of the Miami Open with a 3-6 7-6 6-2 win against Simona Halep. — Stuart Fraser (@stu_fraser) March 29, 2017

A semi-finalist at the Australian Open last year, Konta ensured she will return to the WTA's top 10 courtesy her win over Williams.

Konta had 25 winners and 40 unforced errors to Williams' 16 and 30 after more than two hours on court.