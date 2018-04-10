Español
Milan Lose Romagnoli to Injury Ahead of Napoli Game

Alessio Romagnoli is set to miss Sunday's clash with Napoli after suffering a thigh injury in Milan's 1-1 draw with Sassuolo.

 

AC Milan defender Alessio Romagnoli is set to miss at least two weeks with a thigh injury suffered in Sunday's draw with Sassuolo.

The Italy international was replaced by Mateo Musacchio just six minutes into the Serie A clash at San Siro, with the substitute going on to tee up Nikola Kalinic's late equaliser.

And Milan have now confirmed that Romagnoli will be out for a fortnight before the club reassess the extent of his injury.

 

His absence deals a blow to the Rossoneri's slim hopes of Champions League qualification, with title contenders Napoli next to visit Milan on Sunday in the first of three games in seven days.

Romagnoli has made 25 league appearances this term for Gennaro Gattuso's sixth-placed side.

