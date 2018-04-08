Nikola Kalinic crashed in a much-needed goal to rescue a 1-1 draw for AC Milan against Sassuolo in Serie A.

Croatia striker Kalinic has struggled badly for his best form since joining Milan from Fiorentina last August and he was without a goal in 2018 for the Rossoneri when he came off the bench midway through the second half on Sunday.

He missed a gilt-edged headed chance after Matteo Politano's 75th-minute opener for the relegation-threatened visitors but Kalinic latched on to Mateo Musacchio's cross and turned to fire into the roof of the net with four minutes to go.

5 - Matteo #Politano has scored five goals in the current league season, equaling his best Serie A season in terms of goals (2016/17 and 2015/16). Scorer. #MilanSassuolo — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) April 8, 2018

Milan head coach Gennaro Gattuso signed a contract extension until 2021 this week and the work ethic he has successfully instilled in the squad was again in evidence as they tore at Giuseppe Iachini's side from the first whistle.

However, they lacked for precision, with Franck Kessie's barely explicable early miss setting an unwelcomely wasteful tone.

Milan lie sixth in the table, in the final Europa League qualification spot, seven points behind rivals Inter – defeated 1-0 at Torino earlier on Sunday - and eight shy of Roma and Lazio in the third and fourth Champions League places.

Roma's conquerors Fiorentina are two points further back in seventh, while Sassuolo are 14th – three points clear of third-bottom Crotone.